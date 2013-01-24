Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger GS

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed GS Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-02 Kit Includes: Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; counterweight kit.