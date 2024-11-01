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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Roll Stand

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the roll stand mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70 monitors.

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Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
See all features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit

P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

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