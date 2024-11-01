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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Ceiling Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the additional options available to mount an IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system.

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IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
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IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.

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