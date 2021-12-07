Search terms

EN
AR

Quick-Cross

Support Catheter

Find similar products

Build confidence in challenging cases with a support catheter designed for intuitive handling and reliable performance. Trusted by physicians for over 20 years, the Quick-Cross was the first support catheter designed around the wire to receive FDA clearance. [1,2] Featuring a low-profile tapered tip, hydrophilic coating, and radiopaque markers, Quick-Cross provides smooth tracking and enables effective treatment delivery, helping thousands of physicians to cross torturous anatomy. [3,4]

Contact & support
Features
Translucent shaft

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access. [6]

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access. [6]

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access. [6]
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip [3]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [3]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [3]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [3]

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [3]

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [3]

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating [3,7]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [3,7]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [3,7]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
  • Translucent shaft
  • Low profile tapered tip
  • Three radiopaque markers
  • Hydrophilic coating
See all features
Translucent shaft

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access. [6]

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access. [6]

Translucent shaft

Easy visualization of blood within the catheter confirms luminal access. [6]
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip [3]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [3]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [3]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [3]

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [3]

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [3]

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating [3,7]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [3,7]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [3,7]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Model number 518-032
Model number 518-032
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-065
Model number 518-065
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020 "
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-033
Model number 518-033
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-034
Model number 518-034
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-035
Model number 518-035
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8 / 0.023 F / in
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03 in
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018 in
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044 in
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-066
Model number 518-066
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-036
Model number 518-036
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-037
Model number 518-037
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-038
Model number 518-038
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-032
Model number 518-032
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Model number 518-065
Model number 518-065
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020 "
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
See all specifications
Model number 518-032
Model number 518-032
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-065
Model number 518-065
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020 "
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-033
Model number 518-033
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-034
Model number 518-034
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-035
Model number 518-035
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8 / 0.023 F / in
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03 in
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018 in
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044 in
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-066
Model number 518-066
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-036
Model number 518-036
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-037
Model number 518-037
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-038
Model number 518-038
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
  • 1. Philips data on file: Comparative FDA clearance dates of support catheters (REF-01023)
  • 2. Philips data on file: Quick-Cross sales data (LT-001480)
  • 3. Philips data on file: D010386, D014139 Essential Design Output Summary
  • 4. Philips data on file: Internal calculation – Document LT-001480
  • 5. Philips data on file: Quick-Cross IFU, D040333 DIDO Trace Matrix, D010386 Design Output Summary, 040224 Design Validation Report
  • 6. Syed et al. (2018). t-PA power-pulse spray with rheolytic mechanical thrombectomy using cross-sectional image-guided portal vein access for single setting treatment of subacute superior mesenteric vein thrombosis. The Indian journal of radiology & imaging, 28(1), 93–98. https://doi.org/10.4103/ijri.IJRI_215_17
  • 7. Food and Drug Administration. (2019). Intravascular catheters… lubricious coatings— labeling considerations. https://www.fda.gov/media/113951/download
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2026 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.