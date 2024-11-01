Search terms
The lightning to USB-C flex cable allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using the Lumify iOS Mounting Plate. Contains one Flex cable.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
The USB Type-A to USB-C cable connects to the Lumify iOS Power Module for charging. Contains one charging cable.
View product
Philips-designed protective case for iPhone 11/XR allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module. Contains one Philips-designed iPhone case for 11/XR models.
View product
Mounting plate with attached adhesive. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module with an iOS device that is not compatible with our provided cases or your personal iOS device case. Contains one mounting plate.
View product
The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to the iPhone or iPad case. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.
View product
Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionJordan (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.