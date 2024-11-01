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- MR Qflow

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This application enables review of QFlow data. The tooling creates 2D color flow overlay maps on anatomical references, e.g. to be used to calculate stroke volumes. The package includes automatic vessel contour detection for large vessels to quickly analyze vessel flow. Background correction allows for offset correction required for QFlow data of certain MR vendors.

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