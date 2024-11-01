This application helps quantifiably track the destructive process of diffuse lung disease (emphysema, asbestosis, black lung) and localize specific areas of the lung that have been affected. Automatically segment both the left and right lungs to determine total lung volume (cc), diseased lung volume (cc) and percentage of affected lung. Segment the airway tree, attain centerlines, and measure airway parameters like lumen diameter and wall thickness.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.