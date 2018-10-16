AC611 High Flow Nasal Cannula, Large

The Philips High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 provides comfortable, stable oxygen delivery, and employs the same circuit as our NIV masks to help you control costs and enhance workflow. It is compatible with our V60 Plus ventilator to support the use of noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) with a single system.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Available in a range of sizes
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Available in a range of sizes
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Inventory versatility
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Stable and comfortable
Features keep the cannula in place
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement,
so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
Features keep the cannula in place
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement,
so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
Features keep the cannula in place
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement,
so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Available in a range of sizes
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Available in a range of sizes
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
The High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 eases the transition from NIV to HFT and is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients. Rated as most
comfortable in head-to-head testing,1 it adds versatility to your inventory.
Inventory versatility
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
The AC611 can be used with our V60 Plus ventilator and stand-alone high flow therapy systems, adding versatility to your cannula supplies inventory.
It uses the same circuit as our NIV masks, making it easy to switch therapies.
Stable and comfortable
Features keep the cannula in place
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement,
so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
Features keep the cannula in place
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement,
so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
Features keep the cannula in place
The AC611’s adjustable headgear keeps the cannula in place, even when the patient changes position. The gown clip reduces unwanted cannula movement,
so patients consistently receive the intended flow.
1. Philips High Flow Cannula therapy prototype testing. Conducted by ResearchWorks. 2016.
2. Not available for sale in the USA as of November 7th.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.