CapnoTrak CO2/O2 Nasal Cannula

The CapnoTrak module is an internal capnography solution for monitoring EtCO2 and respiratory rate. The only exterior components needed are the reusable filter assembly, dehumidification tubing, and cannula or airway adapter. The CapnoTrak accessories are available in a variety of sizes for use on intubated and non-intubated patients. The nasal cannulas and airway adapters support a wide range of clinical applications for adult, pediatric and infant patients. The extension lines are for optional use that requires sampling at a greater distance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Eliminates the need for water traps
The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Eliminates the need for water traps
The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Product Design
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Versatile
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Reusable Filter
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Eliminates the need for water traps
The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Eliminates the need for water traps
The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Product Design
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Versatile
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Reusable Filter
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
Specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Category
Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Type
Sampling Lines
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
80 grams / 2.8 ounces
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Infant/Neonatal
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Category
Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Type
Sampling Lines
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
80 grams / 2.8 ounces
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Infant/Neonatal
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
Yes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.