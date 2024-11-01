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Avalon

Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch

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The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch must be used with Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod 866488. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it is designed for use on women in labor, singleton pregnancies, and at a gestational age >36 weeks. Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch suits high BMI patients and avoids repositioning of transducers and fetal belts. The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch is cableless, providing the patient ambulatory freedom. It can be worn up to 48 hours and, when connected to Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod, can be used under the shower. One box consists of 10 individually packed patches

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Works with the Philips Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Fetal
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 patches
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 11 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Works with the Philips Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Works with the Philips Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Fetal
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 patches
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 11 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile

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