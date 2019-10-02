Long complete shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 2 long 1 into 3 Trident leads (42" (1.07m)), 2 lead separators, 2.54 diameter, 10 banana post adapters, 2 Trident Yoke labels (C1-C3, C4-C6), 4 colored clips, 14 x colored rings, 6 white base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.