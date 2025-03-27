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V9-2 Transducer

Curved mechanical volume array transducer

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The lightweight, ergonomic design of Philips V9-2 transducer allows for exceptional fetal imaging and visualization across a wide variety of patient types. This transducer offers advanced 3D/4D imaging support, including TrueVue, MPR Touch and FlexVue capabilities. In additon, MicroFlow Imaging capabilities helps overcome many of the technical barriers associated with conventional methods to aid in detection of small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifact.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved mechanical volume
Aperture
  • 52.61 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 100° x 101°
Applications
  • Obstetrical and gynecological
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved mechanical volume
Aperture
  • 52.61 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 100° x 101°
Applications
  • Obstetrical and gynecological
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • *Based on a sample size of 26 users

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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