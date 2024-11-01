The S4-2 broadband sector array transducer generates extended operating frequency range from 4 to 2 MH. It supports imaging in 2D, contrast, CW, steerable pulsed wave, High-PRF, color doppler, tissue doppler, harmonic imaging and biopsy guide capabilities. It supports adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo and TCD applications.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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