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S12-4 Transducer

Sector array transducer

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The S12-4 sector array transducer with 12-4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging pediatric and adult cardiac applications, and neonatal head applications in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, advanced variable xRes, harmonic imaging, M-mode and M-mode tissue Doppler.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 96
Frequency range
  • 12 - 4 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 9.78 mm
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Pediatric cardiac and neonatal head applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 96
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 96
Frequency range
  • 12 - 4 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 9.78 mm
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Pediatric cardiac and neonatal head applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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