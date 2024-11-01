A docking solution for X3 and MX100 monitors, providing mounting, AC power, LAN, and Flexible Sync Out. To be used with standalone IntelliVue X3 or IntelliVue MX100 monitors. Includes Universal Clamp and Cable Management Hook. Note that IntelliVue Dock cannot be used for connecting IntelliVue X3 to an IntelliVue host monitor.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.