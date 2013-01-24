Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Tympanic Temperature Module

Tympanic

Temperature Module

Find similar products

The Coviden Genius 2 Tympanic Temperature technology gives you infrared measurements under 2 seconds. The value is also automatically displayed on the monitor and logged for trending, or for transfer to an electronic medical record.

Contact us
Features
Speed

Quick Measurements

Quick measurements in under 2 seconds, up to 100 measurements from each scan