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IntelliSpace Event Management (formerly Emergin) helps your care team manage and respond efficiently to multiple event notifications, alerts and alarms by providing useful information directly to communication devices, improving efficacy.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
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PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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