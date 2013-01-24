Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and Sp02.
Avalon CTS
Avalon CTS for freedom of movement
When connected to the Avalon Cordless Transducer System (CTS), mothers can freely move up to 100 meters from the CTS base station during continuous monitoring by the care team. The CTS also transmits data to the IntelliSpace Perinatal information system to add to the overall patient record.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; and an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.