The Efficia mounting rack has 4 module slots for use with measurement modules. The rack is compatible with Efficia measurement modules. Note for Brazilian market: It is not compatible with legacy Dixtal measurement modules. Offers four slots for measurement modules: - Efficia dual IBP module - Efficia CO2 module (Microstream) - Efficia BIS module - Efficia Gas module (with or without O2 ). Gas module occupies two slots.