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Cardiac Output Parameter Module

Measurement Module

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Cardiac Output Parameter Module for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors. The Cardiac Output (C.O.) measurement invasively measures cardiac output and other hemodynamic parameters using a technique called thermodilution. Supports either preloaded syringes or flow-through (CO-Set) technique.

Contact & support
Features
Reliability

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment
  • Reliability
See all features
Reliability

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg / 0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg / 0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg / 0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014

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