IntelliSpace Cognition

Cognitive Assessment Software

Philips IntelliSpace Cognition (ISC) is a digital assessment platform that supports Healthcare Professionals in assessing the cognition of individuals. It is a cloud-based Software as a Service consisting of both a patient interface on a tablet and a clinician interface that can be used on any PC or tablet. The patient uses a digital pencil on the tablet to complete a cognitive assessment. The application immediately scores the tests, compares to norms, and displays the results in terms of cognitive domains as part of a comprehensive report.

Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests

One click populates your patient’s test protocol with the predefined 45-minute assessment, consisting of well-established cognitive tests such as TMT A&B, Digital Clock, and RAVLT.   Commonly used questionnaires for depression and anxiety and add-on tests relevant for  dementia and MS patients are also available to use when needed. 

Normed by Philips for current US demographic

Normative data was collected in the US in two clinical trials in 2019 and 2021 as part of a monitored clinical trial of healthy people representative of the US population between 18-88.  Allows for an accurate comparison between patients and healthy peer population.

Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.

Scoring algorithms were validated by comparing the manual scoring of neuropsychologists and psychometrists and achieved through advances in artificial intelligence. Reports will provide results of assessment, comparison with norms, results over time, and opportunity to create a PDF for EHR.

Track results over time

Reports show assessment results over time in easy to understand dashboards, and also allow the clinician to drill down to individual test results and changes over time.

