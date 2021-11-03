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EPIQ CVx

Premium cardiology ultrasound system

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EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.

Contact & support
Features
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Click here for more information
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
Click here for more information
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

3D Markers
Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Click here for more information
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
Click here for more information
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Click here for more information
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Click here for more information
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Click here for more information
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
  • EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
  • EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
  • Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
  • EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
See all features
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Click here for more information
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
Click here for more information
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

3D Markers
Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
Click here for more information
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Click here for more information
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
Click here for more information
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Click here for more information
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Click here for more information
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Click here for more information
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Documentation

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Specifications

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
Monitor
Monitor
NEW LCD Pro Display Monitor Size
  • 61 cm
OLED Display Monitor Size
  • 54.9 cm
LCD Display Monitor Size
  • 54.6 cm
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Control panel
Control panel
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
See all specifications
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
Monitor
Monitor
NEW LCD Pro Display Monitor Size
  • 61 cm
OLED Display Monitor Size
  • 54.9 cm
LCD Display Monitor Size
  • 54.6 cm
  • EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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