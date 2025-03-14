Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]