Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Full control at table side
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Deepen insight of coronaries
Standardize set-up and operation
Do more with flexible working
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Make your day simpler
Manage dose efficiently
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Increase return on investment
Make the most of every day
Full control at table side
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Deepen insight of coronaries
Standardize set-up and operation
Do more with flexible working
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Make your day simpler
Manage dose efficiently
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Increase return on investment
Make the most of every day
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance Image Guided Therapy System allows interventional teams to perform routine and challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen module at table side for a consistent user experience, and excellent lab performance and patient care.
Enhance insight into coronary anatomy with CardiacSwing (formerly XperSwing) dual-axis rotational angiography. It produces unique visualizations of the coronary tree with a single contrast injection. These views are designed to reduce vessel foreshortening.
Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.
FlexVision XL is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.
