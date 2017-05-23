IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography

Achieve clinical excellence through quick, easy access to patient’s comprehensive records. Philips IntelliSpace Radiology with the Advanced Mammography package enables radiologists to read 3D mammograms and provides a single point of access for a holistic view of your patient’s medical history.
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The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
All your patient’s studies in one place
The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
All your patient’s studies in one place
The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
Enhanced performance handles more data
Enhanced performance handles more data
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Enhanced performance handles more data
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Enhanced performance handles more data
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Tools for customization
Tools for customization
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.
Tools for customization
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.
Tools for customization
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.
The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
All your patient’s studies in one place
The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
All your patient’s studies in one place
The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
Enhanced performance handles more data
Enhanced performance handles more data
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Enhanced performance handles more data
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Enhanced performance handles more data
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Tools for customization
Tools for customization
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.
Tools for customization
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.
Tools for customization
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.
How one medical center saved time, space and money — and improved patient satisfaction
When Cullman Regional Medical Center in Alabama decided to switch from 2D to 3D mammography, they knew they needed to update their PACS system to support the change.
A comprehensive solution to meet your evolving needs
IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution helps you meet the changing needs of your enterprise by offering you solutions beyond your PACS needs. Designed to improve the quality of care while reducing its cost, IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution leverages our deep clinical expertise, purposeful innovation, and dedication to partnership.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.