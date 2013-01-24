Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Wisp Minimal contact nasal mask

Wisp

Minimal contact nasal mask

Wisp combines the performance and comfort of a nasal mask with the aesthetic elegance of a pillows mask. With its minimally invasive design and superior seal, Wisp delivers the comfort and performance your patients deserve.

Features
Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable for a restful night’s sleep

Wisp provides patients with a better quality of sleep over the leading pillows and nasal masks thanks to its soft and comfortable design.
Compact design

Compact design delivers a natural fit

The compact design comfortably fits more than 98% of patients. Wisp offers the performance of a nasal mask with the style of a nasal pillows mask.
Open field of vision

Open field of vision so patients can enjoy normal activities

Thanks to the open field of vision, your patients can read, watch TV, and even wear glasses before they go to sleep.
Click fit headgear

Click fit headgear for easy adjustment

The Wisp headgear is easy to adjust with simple clips.
Contemporary frame options

Contemporary frame options to fit your patient's style

Choose from an attractive clear frame and a reversible fabric frame — one side is soft, cushioned suedette, the other is silky sateen.
Minimal parts

Minimal parts - easy to use and clean

Wisp is designed with few parts, making it easy to use and clean. Create the right solution for your patients by choosing from the three cushion sizes included in the package.
Tip-of-the-nose cushion design

Tip-of-the-nose cushion design forms exceptional seal

Your patients experience minimal contact and an exceptional seal thanks to our patented "tip-of-the-nose" cushion design and auto seal groove.
FEA118567

Magnetic clip accessory for enhanced ease of use

The easy-to-use Wisp magnetic headgear clip is an accessory part that can be retrofitted to existing Wisp masks. It can replace the standard headgear clip to enhance ease of use for patients with limited dexterity.
