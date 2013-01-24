Powers in-lab Alice PSG and portable studies
One common software platform and database, Sleepware G3, to manage studies from our in-lab PSG, Alice 6, and portable sleep testing devices, Alice NightOne and Alice PDx. Sleepware G3 is a robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy sleep labs better meet their business and workflow needs, regardless of their lab size. Sleepware G3 also offers optional cloud services, Citrix support, and inbound, outbound & bi-drectional HL7 interface to EMR.