A new breed of POC for continuous and pulsed oxygen delivery
SimplyGo is the only POC to offer both continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a single device weighing only 10 pounds.
Long-life compressor
Warranty and service programs
SimplyGo's warranty and service programs are all about flexibility. With SimplyGo, you have a choice of two-, three-, or five-year warranties. While some POCs must be returned to the manufacturer for service, your technicians can perform work on SimplyGo right in your shop, if your prefer.
Large oxygen output
SimplyGo has more than twice the oxygen output of any POC weighing 10 pounds or less. That means SimplyGo is able to keep up with your patients' portable oxygen needs today and tomorrow.
High impact resistant design
With a long-life compressor, high-quality parts, a high impact resistant design, and oversized cart wheels, SimplyGo was built to set new standards of ruggedness. During development, SimplyGo was rigorously tested and subjected to extreme conditions including impacts, vibrations, and temperatures to deliver reliable performance day in and day out.
Teams up with EverFlo
When SimplyGo is teamed up with EverFlo—our low maintenance, lightweight, stationary oxygen concentrator for use in the home—you can create an oxygen-generating system that will meet the needs of nearly all patients while helping to reduce your cost of providing oxygen therapy.
Intuitive control panel
SimplyGo's streamlined control panel is convenient and easy to use. All device operations are immediately at your fingertips.
Oversized cart wheels
SimplyGo's handy fold up cart features six inch oversized cart wheels for a smoother roll. And the cart's adjustable handle enables users to attach the accessory case and optional humidifier pouch if desired.
Carrying case
SimplyGo's attractive multi-purpose carrying case allows users to wear it over the shoulder or secure it to the mobile cart. An extra battery, cannula, or other accessories fit in the zippered pouch.
Comes with everything you need
Basic system includes SimplyGo portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, mobile cart, one rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory case, and user manual.
Exchangeable batteries
The battery is immediately accessible. One of the keys to SimplyGo's portability is its lightweight and compact battery. It is easily accessible and can be quickly changed by patients. There are no awkward external battery belts, connectors, or hard-to-maintain internal batteries. Patients want more time? Simply take along more batteries.
Operating alarms
SimplyGo has several operating alarms that allow you to monitor its performance.