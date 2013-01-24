Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
InnoSpire Compressor nebulizer system

InnoSpire Essence

Compressor nebulizer system

Essence is part of the InnoSpire family of compressor nebulizer systems from Philips Respironics. It provides fast and efficient aerosol drug delivery in a compressor nebulizer system that’s priced right. With proven SideStream technology.

Features
Active Venturi system

Active Venturi system for faster delivery

Essence works efficiently with SideStream nebulizers that feature an active Venturi system and provide air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times. They are easy to use with fewer parts to assemble or clean than other conventional nebulizers. SideStream's unique design provides consistent delivery of medication time after time.
Compact and stylish

Compact and stylish to blend in at home

The stylish design incorporates a handset docking station, filter and power cord and blends gracefully into the home environment. It is covered by a 3-year warranty and is compliant with the international safety and essential performance standard IEC 60601-1 third edition and its amendments.
