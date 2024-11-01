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eV14-2v Transducer FUS0929

Broadband High-Performance Endovaginal Transducer

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High-performance one-transducer solution for GYN and early OB imaging, delivering exceptional resolution, deeper penetration, and advanced 3D/4D capabilities in a lightweight ergonomic design. Enhanced visualization, improved color sensitivity, and a wider field of view support confident diagnosis across the broad demands of endovaginal scanning. Explore the specifications below.

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Features
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost
  • Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
See all features
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave Mechanical 3D
Frequency range
  • 14-2 MHz frequency range
Number of elements
  • 218
Field of view
  • 180o FOV/
Aperture
  • 10.5 mm radius of curvature, 08.0+.01mm
Array type
  • Broadband curved array 1.25D broadband curved array with mutli-row elevational focusing
Specifications
Specifications
Applications
  • Early OB, GYN Pelvis, Fertility, OB Fetal heart
Specifications
Specifications
Volume of field of view
  • 120o 3D sweep
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • NO
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave Mechanical 3D
Frequency range
  • 14-2 MHz frequency range
Specifications
Specifications
Applications
  • Early OB, GYN Pelvis, Fertility, OB Fetal heart
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave Mechanical 3D
Frequency range
  • 14-2 MHz frequency range
Number of elements
  • 218
Field of view
  • 180o FOV/
Aperture
  • 10.5 mm radius of curvature, 08.0+.01mm
Array type
  • Broadband curved array 1.25D broadband curved array with mutli-row elevational focusing
Specifications
Specifications
Applications
  • Early OB, GYN Pelvis, Fertility, OB Fetal heart
Specifications
Specifications
Volume of field of view
  • 120o 3D sweep
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • NO
  • Available in select countries where no additional registration is required. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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