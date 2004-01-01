CT 5300

Philips CT 5300 is intelligence reimagined, leveraging AI for new clinical capabilities and workflow advances, with virtual tools for real-time collaboration and remote services to enhance system performance and uptime. We’ve built incredible intelligence into every aspect of this high-performing system from start to finish. Drive new levels of confidence with a CT system designed to help you see beyond your current imaging challenges, empowering your team and patient care. CT Smart Workflow, a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled capabilities, delivers precision in dose, speed and image quality across a wide range of applications, including cardiac, bariatric, interventional and trauma. An AI-enabled camera for patient positioning saves time and improves accuracy and consistency of positioning. See value for a lifetime through remote services with predictive monitoring and our innovative Tube for Life guarantee¹.​

