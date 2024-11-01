By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times even in high-throughput environments.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. See up to 136% improvement in low-contrast detectability with up to 80% lower noise and up to 80% dose reduction for objects >10 mm and reduced or no dose reduction for smaller objects on Spectral 70 keV MonoE images compared to conventional images reconstructed using iDose Level 0, as measured by MITA phantom tests for Body. [2]
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. [3] This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [4] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [5].
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
Verida is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging designed for every day use. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [6], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [7], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
1. Philips IQon Spectral CT launched in 2016. Siemens NAEOTOM Alpha was introduced in 2021.
2. Performance results were obtained in controlled phantom testing using the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory). Low-contrast detectability was evaluated using a channelized Hotelling observer (CHO) model by comparing images reconstructed with Spectral Precise Image under reduced dose test conditions (e.g., 2 mGy CTDIvol) to images reconstructed without Spectral Precise Image under reference test conditions (e.g., 10 mGy CTDIvol), using matched acquisition and reconstruction parameters.Low-contrast detectability was assessed across object sizes ranging from 3–10 mm pins. Improvements in low-contrast detectability ranged from approximately 12% to 202% depending on object size and imaging conditions observed during phantom testing. The reduced dose levels described reflect controlled phantom test conditions and are not intended to represent recommended clinical acquisition protocols or specific clinical CTDIvol values. Image noise improvements reflect reconstruction performance observed in phantom testing and must not be used alone to determine clinical acquisition parameters or target CTDIvol in patient imaging. In clinical practice, CT acquisition parameters, including radiation dose, should be determined by the prescribing physician based on the diagnostic task, patient size, and anatomical region to ensure appropriate image quality.
3. Based on in-house phantom testing under reference body protocol conditions.
4. Compared to the previous-generation Philips spectral CT system.
5. Spectral CT Verida is capable of performing up to 270 exams per day (4 CIRS configuration) during a 16-hour dual shift workday, supporting radiology departments with extended hours and high patient throughput.
6. Andersen MB et al. Economic impact of spectral body imaging in the diagnosis of patients suspected of occult cancer. Insights into Imaging 2021. doi.org/10.1186/s13244-021-01116-0. Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.
7. Based on axial body 3D scan with 80% dose reduction. Energy-savings for system preparation is not included.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.