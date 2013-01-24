Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Ventures

Philips Ventures

We work with and invest in innovators who are changing the future of healthcare

Contact us

    Are you innovating in one of these areas?


    Philips Ventures’ focus areas span the health continuum, from healthy living to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care – and from hardware through to services.
    Prevention and Consumer health
    Prevention and Consumer health
    • Home and retail diagnostics 
    • Oral health
    Acute care and Care delivery
    Acute care and Care delivery
    • Clinical decision support
    • Care pathways
    • Operational efficiency
    Post-acute and Chronic care
    Post-acute and Chronic care
    • Ambulatory clinical monitoring 
    • Remote patient management
    • Digital therapeutics
    • Sleep and respiratory
    Clinical specialties
    Clinical specialties
    • Cardiology
    • Maternal and infant care
    • Oncology
    • Minimally invasive therapies

    Our portfolio

    Mytonomy logo
    Carevive logo
    Orbita logo
    Bright MD logo
    BabyScripts logo
    Lindacare logo
    Dear logo
    LeQuest logo
    Xealth logo
    20plus logo
    Mytonomy logo
    Philips was very open to sharing insights about medical device commercialization. This gave us the confidence to innovate our business model and growth strategy.”

    Graham Randall

    CEO of the start-up Noninvasix, now collaborating with Philips

    Access our innovation ecosystem


    In order to grow, we recognize that early stage companies need access to experts, channels, technical assets and operational support.

     

    Our team leverages the Philips global network, connecting you with the right knowledge and expertise to accelerate your solution.

    Philips Venture Ecosystem graphic

    Meet the Philips Ventures team


    Since 2017, we have been investing in and accelerating start-ups across the world. As an active investor, we work with our portfolio companies to navigate opportunities with and through Philips, and support them with a range of in-kind services.

     

    Our global team is made up of professionals in two complementary disciplines:

    Investment team icon

    Investing team

    Our investment professionals seek out companies demonstrating novel approaches to addressing health delivery models and clinical needs, within our focus areas. We invest across deal stages and geographies through several vehicles, depending on the nature of the company and potential for collaboration, including:

     

    • Philips Health Technology Venture Fund: A business-agnostic fund investing capital in future partners to help drive the Philips digital transformation in healthcare and jointly develop solutions to achieve the quadruple aim in healthcare
    • Business-sponsored investments: Equity positions in support of a defined partnering opportunity between a start-up and a Philips business
    • Limited partner positions: A range of strategically aligned venture capital funds with Philips as a limited partner
    Innovation team icon

    Innovation team

    Our dedicated innovation team blends the roles of start-up accelerator coaches with seasoned business development professionals. We work with our portfolio companies, Philips businesses and our commercial partners to unlock joint opportunities while helping each group understand and navigate each other’s way of work. When appropriate, our team connects Philips portfolio companies to relevant in-kind services and support to further collaborations and scaling.

    Other Philips resources


    Philips Ventures’ focus is investing in and collaborating with the start-up community. Philips has a number of other groups that might be able to help you with your innovation journey, including:
    Healthcare Transformation Services
    Looking for a team focused on front-line clinical innovation leveraging the latest Philips technologies?
    Contact our consulting practices
    Supplier Innovation
    Already a vendor to Philips and want to propose an innovation?
    Share your idea
    Philips Innovation Services
    Are you looking for R&D and engineering professional services?
    Access contract engineering
    Clinical Research Board & Philips Research
    Part of an academic site or academic medical center looking to collaborate on research topics?
    Discuss joint research

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand