2 year warranty
TAT5000BK/97
Embrace the day!
Find your rhythm with the true wireless earbuds that bring you superb sound for music and calls. With noise canceling that adapts to your surroundings and a six-mic set up for calls, you’ll always be in the perfect place to listen—or talk.
Detailed, natural sound
Noise Canceling Pro
6-mic technology
Reliable in-ear fit
Adaptive noise cancellation automatically reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. To hear what’s going on around you, simply tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. Or activate Quick Awareness to enhance voices and have a conversation without removing an earbud.
If you’re on a call, our six-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 30 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 7 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.