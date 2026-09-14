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2 year warranty

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  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit
  • Tune out the noise, customise your fit

New

True wireless headphones

TAT2600BK/97

Tune out the noise, customise your fit

Flow through your day with true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better and sound great. Active noise cancellation lets you listen without distractions, while textured ear tips keep the buds comfortably in place. The soft-touch cover on the case elevates its look and feel.

See all benefits

Tune out the noise, customise your fit

  • Small buds. Comfortable fit

  • Active Noise Cancelling

  • 4-mic technology

  • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

Great sound from the everyday buds that fit like a dream

SecureFit textured ear tips give you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even when listening quietly.

Always hear your music with Active Noise Cancelling

Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.

4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

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