2 year warranty
TAS2509WT/00
Play your tunes and sing along
Bring your own touch to your music with this fantastic Bluetooth karaoke speaker. Two karaoke microphones let you join in with the singing and even add cool effects to your voice. Different light display modes let you add some visuals too.
2 handy karaoke microphones
Colored light modes
5W RMS output power
Soft, rubber carry handle
This Bluetooth speaker lets you sing to your tunes. Two wireless karaoke mics let you join in, dropping the vocals so you can accompany your music and even add fun effects like echo. Sing along with friends and make your music even more exciting!
Join in and change the sound of your vocals. The two wireless karaoke mics let you add 6 fun effects to your voice at the touch of a button. Choose between diva voice, female voice, male voice, child voice, monster voice and even professional mode!
This great speaker features four multi-colored light modes so you can add some fun shapes and colors to your music. Choose between an assortment of display settings to see the speaker's screen light up with squares in different patterns and colors.