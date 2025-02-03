2 year warranty
TAK4200MP/00
Safe, fun and travel-friendly
With colourful LEDs on the ear cups and a fun wireless audio-sharing feature, these headphones are designed for kids to love. The volume is limited to protect young ears, while a special travel mode lets kids listen safely in noisier environments too.
On-ear wireless headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
LED lights. Audio sharing
Durable and foldable
Specially designed to be extra safe for young ears, these headphones are limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*
Large round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make these headphones easy for children to use, while the smaller ear cups with soft cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back to help children see which way round to put the headphones on.
Colourful LEDs in the ear cups combine with the multicoloured design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow in different colours: brilliant for children who want to express their own sense of style.
Awards
Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.