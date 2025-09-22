ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

GamingWired over-ear gaming headphones

TAG3BK/97

Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

Meet Evina, Philips' co-branded gaming headphones featuring 50 mm drivers for immersive game sounds. The flexible omnidirectional gaming mic with comfort design ensures crystal-clear and seamless team communication during marathon sessions.

See all benefits

Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

  • Punchy bass with 50 mm drivers

  • Comfy for long listening

  • Omnidirectional gaming mic

  • USB-C + 3.5mm wired connection

Rich sound with 50 mm drivers, closed-back, tuned for gaming

Rich sound with 50 mm drivers, closed-back, tuned for gaming

Dive deep into rich, powerful soundscapes engineered for gaming. Boast 50 mm drivers deliver crisp highs, detailed mids, and punchy bass, while the closed-back design enhances immersion by isolating game audio and focusing the sound directly to your ears.

Omnidirectional mic picks up your voice from all directions

Omnidirectional mic picks up your voice from all directions

Be heard perfectly, every time. The omnidirectional microphone captures your voice naturally from any angle while minimizing background noise. Whether calling out strategies or chatting with friends, your communication remains clear and distraction-free. A dedicated mute button on the left ear cup allows for instant muting whenever needed.

Breathable fabric ear pads provide great comfort

Breathable fabric ear pads provide great comfort

Experience fatigue-free gaming marathons thanks to ultra-soft,breathable fabric ear pads. They gently conform to your ears even after a long time wearing,preventing heat buildup and pressure points,while the breathable fabric cushion delivers a perfectly balanced,weightless fit that adapts to any head shape.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.