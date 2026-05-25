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  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

Earbud headphones with mic

TAE2000LB/97

Feel the beat, love the fit

Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with various devices.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Comfortable earbuds

  • In-line controls

  • USB-C connector

  • Rich bass with crisp sound

Ergonomic fit for all-day wear

Compact for a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy listening all day.

Rich bass and crisp sound, no matter what you’re listening to

What's life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear earbuds that fit just right.

Built-in mic. Switch from playlist to call in an instant

These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected wherever you are.

Technical Specifications

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