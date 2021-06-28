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Discontinued

Soundbar 2.1 with built-in subwoofer

TAB5706/98

Simply better TV sound

It’s time for more powerful TV sound. This soundbar will make everything louder, clearer, and deeper--whatever you love to watch. The built-in subwoofer adds punch to effects and music, and you can control the volume using your TV remote.

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Simply better TV sound

  • 200W max. Built-in subwoofer

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • HDMI ARC

  • Distinctive geometric design

More powerful TV sound

Hear more in everything you watch, and every track you love. 2.1 channels bring out the best in effects, score, and dialogue. The built-in subwoofer lets you feel the bass, whether you're listening to music or watching an action movie.

Easily connect to your favorite sources

This compact soundbar lets you enjoy movies and music from all your sources. Pair a smart device with the soundbar to get bigger sound for playlists, podcasts, and more. Connect a wired music source via audio-in. Or play files directly from a USB drive.

Stadium EQ Mode. You'll feel like you're there

Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just as if you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment—and still hear crystal-clear commentary.

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