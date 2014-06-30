2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH90/50
SH90 has been replaced by SH91
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.
Discontinued
Buy SH91 instead
SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.
The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.