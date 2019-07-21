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2 year warranty

All series

  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital thermometer

SCH480/20

A smile for you and your baby

The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Happy moments from bath time to bed time

A smile for you and your baby

  • Unique and playful design

  • Safe to play with

  • Waterproof and floats

  • Bath and bedroom measurement

Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.

Great sleep starts with the perfect room temperature

Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!

Upright digital display

Upright digital display

We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011