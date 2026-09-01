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2 year warranty

All series

  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin

New

Philips Avent Pacifierultra soft

SCF091/38

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: my baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft pacifier.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Designed to reduce skin irritation**

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

  • For sensitive skin

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0-6m

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).

  2. 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.