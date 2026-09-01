Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Pacifiers
All series
Philips Avent Pacifier ultra air
New
Support
SCF080/23
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
All (5)
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you