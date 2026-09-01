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2 year warranty

All series

  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one

New

Philips Avent Pacifierultra start Nighttime

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Soothing newborns from day one

Peace of mind right from the start. Philips Avent ultra start Nighttime is made to fit newborn mouths and can be safely used until 6 months. Glows in the dark, so comfort and relief are easy to find after lights-out. Now 80% plant-based.*

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

A fit that’s just right, also at night

Soothing newborns from day one

  • Glow-in-the -dark cap

  • BPA-free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0-2m

Just the right fit for tiny mouths

Just the right fit for tiny mouths

Our newborn pacifier is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first pacifier, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The nipple shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft pacifier ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance**

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance**

Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).

  2. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).

  3. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.