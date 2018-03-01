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Discontinued

Philips Avent Audio MonitorsDECT Baby Monitor

SCD580/01

The most reliable connection to your baby

Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the nigh light projector!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Reassurance and well-being for you and your baby

The most reliable connection to your baby

  • 100% private connection

  • Starry night light projector

  • Talkback and MP3 lullabies

  • Vibration alert

Calm your baby with the starry night light projector

Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe andcalm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

Night light + MP3 plug and play

Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug an play you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room helping your baby drift to sleep in no time.(Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.