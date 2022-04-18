2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
QP6505/23
Discontinued
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
When should I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
How do I use my OneBlade on my body?
What makes OneBlade good value for money?
How do I shave my facial hair with the Philips OneBlade?
How do I trim my beard with my Philips OneBlade?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair