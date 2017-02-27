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  • Improves gum health up to 100%* Improves gum health up to 100%* Improves gum health up to 100%*
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    Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6611/27

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush to help prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease while offering your most comfortable brushing experience

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all 3 Series gum health

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    • 1 mode
    • 3 intensity settings
    • 1 brush head
    Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

    Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

    Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)

    Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

    Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

    With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

    Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

    Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

    With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

    Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline

    Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline

    Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

    SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

    SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

    This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Davy's Gray

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 3 Series gum health
      Brush heads
      1 ProResults gum health
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 6X more plaque*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
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