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  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Hygienic humidification

Discontinued

Series 2000Air humidifier

HU4811/30

Hygienic humidification

Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust*.

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NanoCloud technology

Hygienic humidification

  • Up to 38 m2

  • Spreads 99% less bacteria*

  • Quiet sleep mode

Natural evaporation process

Natural evaporation process

Hygienic and natural evaporative process to ensure optimized performance. Dry air passes through the humidifier. Water vapor is added and more humid air exits the humidifier into the surrounding air. NanoCloud technology uses such a natural evaporation process which draws dry air in, adds water molecules to the air, and emits humidified air into the room.

Prevents wet spots and white dust*

Prevents wet spots and white dust*

With its 360° design, humidified air is evenly distributed throughout the room, with no drips on the floor or desktop. Our NanoCloud technology also reduces the spread of minerals into the air, which prevents white dust from settling onto your furniture and flat surfaces.

Spreads 99% less bacteria

Spreads 99% less bacteria

Once the water is evaporated, the water molecules are so small that the water mist becomes invisible to human eyes. And because they are so small, these molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi from clean units and filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30-120ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium, conducted in a 1m3(35cuft) chamber refreshed at 560L/min (148gpm)

  2. Prevents wet spots and white dust: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.

  3. Room size is calculated based on humidification rate tested by third party lab, following AHAM HU-1-2006 (R2011)