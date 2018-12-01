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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMini blender

HR2876/01

Fast, fresh and fun

The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!

See all benefits

Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

Fast, fresh and fun

  • 350 W

  • 0.6 L

  • with mini chopper

  • On the Go bottle accessory

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Blender with 350W motor power

Blender with 350W motor power

350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

Premium Chrome coated main body of the blender

Premium Chrome coated main body of the blender

The Chrome coated main body of the blender will look fantastic at the top of your kitchen counter.

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